Beechworth has lured Connor Stone out of retirement in another boost to its flag aspirations.
Stone joined the Bushrangers last year but had been unsighted so far this season until last month.
He played the previous two rounds in the reserves before being a surprise selection in the seniors against Mitta United on the weekend.
In a selection surprise, Stone joined Jai Middleton in the senior side for the first time.
Middleton recently joined the Bushrangers from Wangaratta.
Stone played eight senior matches for Wangaratta in 2018 and is the son of premiership coach Dean.
However, Stone looks set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against the Mountain Men.
Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey said it was disappointing to see Stone get injured.
"It looks like Connor has done his collarbone," Carey said.
"It's disappointing because Connor is a talented player and I was looking forward to seeing what impact he could have.
"I know he didn't play in Wangaratta's grand final side in 2018 but he played half the season in the seniors which is a fair effort.
"Connor has been working down in Melbourne and recently returned to the area and knows a fair few of the boys and was keen play again.
"He's a goer and gives us another target up forward and a third tall alongside Jai (Middleton).
"He's very good overhead, a good size and really athletic.
"So he will certainly give us a bit more flexibility when he comes back into the side."
Carey revealed that Stone wasn't the only casualty for the Bushrangers on the weekend.
Defender Brenton Surrey and Carey both suffered soft tissue injuries.
Kayde Surrey was a late withdrawal after the arrival of his second child during the week.
"Brenton Surrey popped his calf in the first-quarter," Carey said.
"I did my hamstring as well.
"Kayde didn't play plus a few other blokes missed with COVID.
"We played well for the first three-quarters but to Mitta's credit they were really good in the last-quarter.
"They got the momentum and it was a really good contest.
"We were just happy to get the four points."
The resurgent Bushrangers are leaving no stone unturned in the quest to be a flag threat this season.
They are the most improved side in the competition to sit third with a 10-3 record with five rounds remaining.
Barnawartha is the only side that can leapfrog the Bushrangers into third spot.
