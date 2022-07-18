Police have urged a driver to come forward following a crash at Leneva.
A dark Holden Colorado overtook the Nissan, which was towing a box trailer, before crashing on Baranduda Boulevard about 8.40pm.
The Nissan driver failed to stop.
The Holden driver has been taken to The Alfred Hospital after initially being treated on the Border.
The 30-year-old Wodonga man suffered serious injuries in the crash after hitting a tree.
SES volunteers had been called in to free the man from his vehicle, which was extensively damaged.
Wodonga Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Damian Schmidt said the investigation continued.
"We just need them to come forward and give their side of the story," he said of the Nissan driver.
"Anyone who might know somebody with that vehicle can also provide us with information, and we're seeking witnesses and people with dashcam footage we haven't spoken to."
Call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
