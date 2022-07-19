It's that cosy time of year when we all like to nestle in the cosiness of our warm homes. Unfortunately, the rats and mice of the community are thinking the same thing and also moving in.
Very often, we reach for toxic bait to deal with those pesky rodents that cause damage around our houses and pantry stock. However, we must tread very carefully as the active ingredient in most new generation baits can be lethal to our beloved companion animals. We may believe our hiding spots are unfindable but somehow, someway, our pets manage to find them. Sometimes they don't even need to find the bait but just eat enough recently deceased rodents to get poisoned themselves.
In the ideal world, we wouldn't have to deal with rats and mice in the first place but should you need to control the population in your home; the best way is to either use mouse traps or a good quality bait station that only allows access to small rodents. Even if you have taken all the appropriate precautions to prevent ingestion, there may still come a day when your pet manages to get poisoned.
Rat bait affects an animal's ability to clot appropriately and therefore it can be fatal if left too long. The best course of action if you suspect your pet has ingested any amount of rat or mouse bait, is to contact your local vet as soon as possible after either observing them eat or seeing the evidence of bait eaten. Your vet will be able to assess the situation and your pet to determine if inducing vomiting, immediate treatment or a blood test will be necessary. Treatment, if needed, can be a long course, but it is important to ensure a complete course as sometimes the condition can relapse if treatment is stopped prematurely.
Unless they didn't learn their lesson the first time (which pets often don't) and ingest rat bait again, life should go back to normal after successful treatment, and with the right preventive measures in place, hopefully, it doesn't occur again.
