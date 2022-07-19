The Border Mail

Rodent solutions in the home can prove fatal for our family pets

By Dr Renee Pigdon, Petfocus Vetcare
July 19 2022 - 10:54pm
TAKE CARE: Rat bait affects an animal's ability to clot appropriately and therefore it can be fatal if left too long. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

It's that cosy time of year when we all like to nestle in the cosiness of our warm homes. Unfortunately, the rats and mice of the community are thinking the same thing and also moving in.

