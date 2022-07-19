Rat bait affects an animal's ability to clot appropriately and therefore it can be fatal if left too long. The best course of action if you suspect your pet has ingested any amount of rat or mouse bait, is to contact your local vet as soon as possible after either observing them eat or seeing the evidence of bait eaten. Your vet will be able to assess the situation and your pet to determine if inducing vomiting, immediate treatment or a blood test will be necessary. Treatment, if needed, can be a long course, but it is important to ensure a complete course as sometimes the condition can relapse if treatment is stopped prematurely.