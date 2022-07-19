Victorian students, aged 8 and over, urged to wear masks at school

Victorian students aged eight and over are being encouraged to wear masks indoors as part of new Department of Education advice, but schools will not ban children without them.
A joint letter outlining the mask advice change, which was signed by the heads of state, independent and Catholic education sectors, stated it was "strongly recommended" that students aged eight and over wore masks when indoors.
The letter sent to state school principals on Monday night was shared by both independent and Catholic schools today.
"We are asking for your support in explaining to your child or children the importance of this simple step that will help keep our schools as safe as possible," the letter said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
