The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Victorian students, aged 8 and over, urged to wear masks at school

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated July 19 2022 - 1:59am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victorian students aged eight and over are being encouraged to wear masks indoors as part of new Department of Education advice, but schools will not ban children without them.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.