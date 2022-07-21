A nine-year-old Nepalese boy unable to read his school books because of failing eyesight has been given the chance of a far better life thanks to two Wodonga men.
Matt Flaherty and Glenn Mackinnon encountered treacherous conditions trekking through the Himalayas in order to detect and treat those suffering from vision impairments.
Now they would like the help of Border residents through the donation of old glasses for their next trip next March.
Volunteering is close to his heart, and he said he could empathise with his students.
"if you ask any of the girls here that I teach to drive, would they ever go back and live in Nepal? The answer is always no because life over there is very hard and restrictive," Mr Mackinnon said.
"No one else will go to the areas we go to because it's the remoteness, the lack of infrastructure and the logistics are just too hard; if our group didn't go up there, who else would?.
"When you go to a place like Nepal, you come back with a different outlook.
"I did the eye chart observations and testing. Then they were passed onto the optometrist and optical dispensers.
"A pair of glasses to you and I don't sound like much, but to that nine-year-old boy, if we didn't show up, he would have lived a very disadvantaged life.
"We put a pair of glasses on a lady, and she followed us around, thanking us. She couldn't have been more grateful just to be able to see. "And the people, they always have a smile on their face. They're very thankful."
Optical dispenser at Wodonga Eyecare, Mr Flaherty has been to Nepal eight times.
He first travelled to Nepal for a holiday in 1989, but at the time, he "didn't see any issues". But on his trip in 2000, he recognised the need for help. He said more than 50,000 glasses had been dispensed since the first trip.
"It's hard to see the struggles." Mr Flaherty said. "When you see it enough, you get a bit desensitised to it.
"They (the Rotary club) warned us before we left Australia that the job isn't for the faint-hearted.
"I always say that you first go for the scenery and the mountains, but you go back for the people."
If you want to donate your old glasses, drop by Wodonga Eyecare.
