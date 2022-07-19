The annual Strawberry Fields Festival will return to Tocumwal after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
One of the festival directors, Tara Medina, said the team were delighted to bring back the grants program.
"These grants are intended to provide a much-needed boost to smaller grassroots community organisations, in particular, who often fall through the cracks when it comes to government funding and don't necessarily have the resources to co-ordinate regular fundraising," she said.
The festival will contribute at least $35,000 towards Riverina charities, community groups and non-profit organisations through its Community Grants Fund.
In 2019, the stimulus to the economies of Berrigan Shire and Greater Border region from the festival were $1.5 million and $3.2 million respectively.
From less than 1000 patrons since the year 2000, Strawberry Fields Festival has gone on to attract more than 10,000 patrons.
Groups can apply at strawberry-fields.com.au.
The event will run from October 28-30.
Applications for funding close on July 31.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
