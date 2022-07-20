VICTORIAN band Magic Dirt lost their founding member and bassist Dean Turner to a rare form of tissue cancer in 2009 before going on an indefinite hiatus.
Almost a decade later after a chance reunion in their hometown of Geelong, they decided to hit the road again in honour of Turner and their legacy.
With their inimitable chemistry, Magic Dirt have amassed a legion of loyal and devoted fans.
On Thursday night they will perform at Beer Deluxe Albury.
The seminal female-fronted alternative rock band of the 1990s, Magic Dirt formed in 1991 out of the industrial town of Geelong.
It wasn't long before the band was packing out pubs in Melbourne and supporting outfits such as Dinosaur Jr, Sonic Youth and Pavement.
Their second EP, Life Was Better (1994), debuted at number 1 on the alternative charts, staying there for a staggering 75 weeks.
Their much-anticipated first album Friends In Danger (1996) was a dark, brooding and heavy slab of sludge/slacker rock released by Warner Brothers US.
The band was a major live drawcard and played many festivals including the Big Day Out, Livid, Meredith Music Festival, Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass.
In 2000 the band released What Are Rockstars Doing Today, which included the anthemic guitar pop smash, Dirty Jeans, and propelled them again to tour Britain, Europe, New Zealand and Japan with the single reaching #12 on JJJ's Hottest 100.
Magic Dirt have an undeniable alchemy propelled by powerhouse drummer Adam Robertson, the driving bass of Steve Patrick, the super charged rock and roll blitz of lead guitarist Raul Sanchez, and the ever-compelling, lead singer and songwriter, Adalita Srsen.
Supporting them in Albury will be post-punk grungers Moody Beaches and Border guitar-alt-rocker Green Blanket.
The show starts at 8pm.
