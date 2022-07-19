A Whorouly woman has been remembered as an "exceptional person" at the replanting of a memorial tree, after it was blown down and damaged during storms earlier this year.
Advertisement
Wangaratta Council sourced and planted the replacement Manchurian Pear at Ms Chetcuti's favourite spot to watch the football at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve on Tuesday.
Recreation Reserve Committee member Jo Elkington said she was emotional.
"We had Karen's tree up to quite a height and it was a bit devastating to watch the top just being completely taken out," she said.
"We were given advice that even though there was six foot of trunk left that probably wouldn't grow very well if it did sprout, so the council has been good enough to go and source a nice big tree to put in its place, so that's fantastic."
Ms Elkington said replacing the tree was very important to the community.
"Karen was such an exceptional person, I mean, you probably would have replaced a tree for a good committee member, but she was an exceptional committee member," she said.
"She was valuable for many reasons, for her being so personally nice and approachable and she did her job on the committee terrifically."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Chetcuti worked at Wangaratta Council at the time of her death.
Deputy mayor Harry Bussell said her murder touched a lot of people in the community.
"There was many, many phone calls when the tree got damaged, so I'm very, very proud to be able to come back and put a new tree in," he said.
"I'm a bit sad and emotional, but nevertheless, it's an important day to replant new life, and that helps everyone move on."
Advertisement
Cr Bussell said the community still had wounds after her death.
"It's up to the community to support each other in getting over these tragic events and make sure we don't go back to them," he said.
Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell said she couldn't believe how long it had been since Ms Chetcuti had been gone.
"I think that her family would be extremely proud to know this tree has been replanted," she said.
"It means that her memory lives on and it's a significant token to the township of Whorouly."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.