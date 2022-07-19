More than 80 representatives from Border companies staked their claims to win contracts for upcoming Inland Rail upgrades.
Contractors for the Albury to Illabo project - John Holland, FreightConnect and Martinus Rail, attended an Australian Rail Track Corporation networking session at the Commercial Club on Monday where businesses pitched to win future work for the 185-kilometre plan.
The aim is to make modifications to tracks, bridges, crossing and other structures to support safe passage for double-stacked freight trains.
Hopefuls were asked to provide a business capability statement and a 30-second pitch to describe what they do, where they are located and clients they have worked with.
"Inland Rail and our three short-listed contractors for Albury to Illabo and Stockinbingal to Parkes enhancement projects held a very successful networking event at the Commercial Club in Albury on Monday," an Inland Rail spokesperson said.
"Eighty-five attendees from a range of local and Indigenous businesses companies attended the event, giving them the chance to meet representatives from short-listed contractors and showcase what their companies can bring to the table.
"Our short-listed contractors are now evaluating all of the information they got from local businesses and will look to re-engage with them once the final tender is awarded by Inland Rail early next year."
Project director Melvyn Maylin said the aim was to get as many Border companies involved with the Albury works as possible.
"Inland Rail is being predominantly delivered in regional Australia, meaning there is a prime opportunity for regional Australia to reap the immediate benefits that come with construction," he said.
"The relationships that we establish with communities and businesses now will also support regions to prepare for the long-term economic opportunities that come with connectivity to this fast, efficient and cost-competitive freight transport."
"The successful contractor will be required to deliver initiatives and meet targets for industry participation, employment and workforce development, with the Inland Rail team working closely with them to achieve this.
"This is especially good news for city centres like Albury-Wodonga and Wagga Wagga, which will act as hubs for surrounding regional industry when Inland Rail is operational, through intermodal capacity and strategic locations between Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra."
Another session was held in Wagga yesterday, with representatives to meet interested parties at Forbes today.
ARTC is expected to award the contract in early 2023.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
