Sideline referee charged with head-butt assault during game at Wagga

Football Wagga is investigating an incident which has seen a club-appointed sideline referee charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer.
Police were called to Hall Brothers Oval about 4.10pm on Sunday after an incident in the reserve grade game between Young and South Wagga.
The 52-year-old sideline referee is alleged to have head-butted the 20-year-old off-duty police officer, who was playing in the game, before fleeing the scene.
The officer was taken to Young Hospital where he was treated for a broken tooth.
The 52-year-old was later arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was granted bail to appear in Young Local Court on August 16.
Football Wagga operations manager David Merlino confirmed an investigation is under way.
"We're waiting on statements from the clubs, spectators and whoever saw the match on what actually occurred," Merlino said.
However he could face an immediate suspension from all football-related activities after being charged with a criminal offence under section 14.2 of the Football NSW grievance and disciplinary regulations.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
