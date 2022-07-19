The Border Mail
Sideline referee's alleged head-butt leads to assault charge

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 19 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:23am
Sideline referee charged with head-butt assault during game at Wagga

Football Wagga is investigating an incident which has seen a club-appointed sideline referee charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer.

