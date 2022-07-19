THE Killara resident behind a petition urging Wodonga Council to provide a second road into Riverside Estate is not giving up on his fight.
Indeed Chris Cox says he now plans to circulate another petition and he wants it to garner many more names than the 36 who signed his original plea.
"I'm hoping to get up past the 100; we'll see how many people are interested in Killara and we'll go from there," Mr Cox said on Tuesday.
"There's 500 households in Killara and they are all affected."
Instead the council, opted to write to the petitioner stating the estate's developer had not met a planning trigger to provide a second entry.
Mayor Kev Poulton, deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer and John Watson supported that recommendation, while Cr Mildren and Libby Hall voted against it.
The remaining councillors, Olga Quilty and Danny Lowe, were apologies.
Mr Cox was left feeling ignored and frustrated by the response of the council to the petition.
"It just fell on deaf ears," he said.
"We pretty much just got laughed at."
Fellow Killara resident Chris Phillips, who joined Mr Cox in the gallery for Monday night's meeting, was also dismayed by the attitude of most councillors.
He believes Cr Mildren's professional expertise in planning was not given due regard by Cr Poulton.
"The council just want to wash their hands of it," Mr Phillips said.
Mr Cox said he would be discussing the wording of a new petition with Mr Phillips and he hoped it would be circulating in the next week in paper and electronic form.
He wants to be able to present it to the August council meeting.
Mr Cox believes the council needs to acknowledge past planning decisions have failed Riverside Estate residents and drive a solution with the developer and Regional Roads Victoria.
"You've got to fall on your own swords and say it's not acceptable and fix it," he said.
In addition to the call for action on a second entrance to the estate, the residents also want progress on plans to have a community centre and shops in the vicinity.
They say they were promoted as an incentive to buy into the estate which is the work of JMP Developments.
JMP owner Andrew Stern has not responded to calls from The Border Mail in recent days, after having floated a second access point plan with the council.
No such enterprises have emerged, while an IGA store opened last month at Baranduda and it is close to being equidistant with supermarkets at White Box Rise.
