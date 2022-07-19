The Border's newest not-for-profit Aboriginal organisation has been "flat out" delivering culturally focused services that have been embraced by the community.
Now Indigeekare Services will officially celebrate the opening of its first office/community space on Thursday just 10 months after its launch.
Director Darren Harris said the independently owned and run organisation, which delivers NDIS and other support programs for the Aboriginal community, had just gone from strength to strength.
Indigeekare now employs 20 staff and delivers a range of supports across areas including disability, aged care, cultural mentoring, justice and community access.
In the past month, the team has partnered with Aunty Jenny Murray, Tammy Campbell and Aunty Rosie Schultz to form the Wagarra Wagarra traditional dance group, which now includes 30 dancers including one participant in a wheelchair.
The group recently performed at the opening of Crossing Place Trail, a new sculpture walk near Gateway Lakes celebrating the work of Aboriginal artists.
They will also perform at tomorrow's opening, which Albury and Wodonga mayors are expected to attend and which will include a smoking ceremony and traditional food.
Mr Harris said Indigeekare was filling a void in the support service space because it offered flexible programs tailored to the Aboriginal community.
The opening of the office space is an extension of that.
"We are giving our people another option for a space to call their own," he said.
Their culturally focused formula is proving its worth with Indigeekare receiving calls from other organisations referring clients, according to Mr Harris.
Cultural director Andom Rendell said Indigeekare offered the opportunity for people to be themselves, "speak up" and get the services they needed.
It's 2022, things have changed and you do have a say in your wellbeing.- Andom Rendell
"The past history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is that they have been told what to do, where to live and that 'this is the way it is'," Mr Rendell said.
"But it's 2022, things have changed and (we want our people to know) you do have a say in your own wellbeing.
"That's what has driven us from the start and I think it's why we've been successful."
