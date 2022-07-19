SUPPORT for the legalisation of cannabis has jumped among Border residents over the last decade.
Findings from the National Drug Strategy Household Survey released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show acceptance of marijuana rising across the southern Riverina and North East Victoria.
In Murray, which covers Albury, 37.3 per cent backed the legalisation of cannabis in 2019, compared to 15.4 per cent in 2010.
While in Hume, which contains Wodonga and Wangaratta, there was 33.6 per cent support, up from 21.1, for that measure.
There was also a drop in approval for the possession of cannabis being a criminal offence for those over 14.
In 2010, around 40 per cent thought it should be a crime, now it is near 30 per cent.
As for what the response should be to those found with marijuana, 47 per cent of Hume residents believe they should face no action or caution, 21 per cent believe they should be referred for treatment and the remainder supported fines or other legal sanctions.
Related figures in Murray were similar although 28 per cent backed treatment.
Approval of those who use marijuana has risen to 17 per cent in Murray and Hume after being below five per cent.
There has also been an increase in approval for the consumption of tobacco and alcohol.
In 2010, 13.2 per cent of Murray residents blessed tobacco use and in 2019 that figure was 21.7 per cent.
That timeframe coincided with the rise of vaping in Australia.
In recognition of that situation, the survey asked questions about electronic cigarettes for the first time in the latest study.
They included inquiring whether restrictions on vaping should apply in public places, to the same degree as those related to smoking.
In Murray, 68.8 per cent answered that question in the affirmative, while it was 67.3 per cent in Hume.
Residents of both regions also gave around two-thirds support to restrictions on where and when e-cigarettes could be advertised.
Endorsement for increasing the tax on tobacco to discourage people from smoking has fallen from 73 per cent to 58.8 in Murray and from 62.5 to 53.1 in Hume.
Raising the legal age to 21 for the sale of tobacco, a new question, drew 62 per cent acceptance in Murray and 53.8 in Hume.
Lifting the legal age for alcohol consumption has experienced a fall in support, with 45.8 per cent of Murray residents in favour in 2010 compared to 28.9 in 2019.
Backing in Hume went from 52.1 to 38.3.
There was also less commitment to reducing outlets that sell alcohol or to cutting the trading hours of hotels and clubs.
In both areas in 2010 around 44 per cent supported culling alcohol vendors, now 27 per cent do.
There is also less endorsement of increasing alcohol-free zones, it fell from 74 per cent to around 50 in Hume and Murray.
The less hardline attitude has also extended to the question of whether there should be more severe penalties for drink-drivers.
In 2010 across the two zones, approximately 92 per cent favoured tougher punishment, now it is 82.2 (Murray) and 83.5 (Hume).
Murray excludes Wagga and Griffith, while Hume does not cover Shepparton.
