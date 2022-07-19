Drunk man knifed his cousin in her home, inflicting a severe laceration

A man who inflicted deep lacerations to a Lavington woman after pulling a large butcher's knife from his shorts has admitted his guilt.
Wayne Williams was drunk and "acting strangely" shortly before he began waving the knife at the woman in the hallway of her home.
"What are you f---ing doing?" she asked him. "Put it down."
She then walked off, Albury Local Court heard on Tuesday, with Williams following close behind, yelling words she could not understand.
Williams then struck her with the knife to the right side of her forehead, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told.
The incident was outlined in facts put before her by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Yanina Wojcik, for the purposes of allowing Ms McLaughlin to commit Williams for sentence before the District Court.
After being stabbed, the woman ran into a bedroom at the end of the hallway and tried to open a window without success, as screws held the frame in place.
"(She) then kicked out the air conditioner unit from a window, before realising the offender had left the house."
A few hours later she underwent "urgent medical treatment" at Albury hospital for a deep laceration to her scalp and one to her nose.
Williams, 31, of Crisp Street, Albury, who is bail refused, was committed on a charge of reckless wounding, with two destroy or damage property charges to also travel to the District Court.
That came after a wounding person with the intent of causing grievous bodily harm charge was withdrawn, with his matter to be mentioned before the District Court at Griffith on August 12.
The court heard the victim lived by herself in her Boomerang Drive home, though in the two weeks before the attack Williams had stayed on "a number of occasions".
She arrived home on November 5 between around 10pm to 11.15pm, then Williams turned up with a woman. Williams staggered across the verandah and the front lawn, making "strange noises" and "twitching".
The victim tried to calm him down, then walked away and went inside. His friend walked off, so Williams ran after her, grabbed her and began talking with a slurred speech and "growling".
He continued to act strangely, and the victim invited him inside.
Soon afterwards, he launched his attack.
Williams used his fists to smash the driver's window of the victim's car and soon afterwards the woman's next-door neighbour went outside to find him in the vehicle.
The same window was smashed in his four-wheel-drive, with the interior littered with blood, the stereo head unit broken and the weapon on the front driver's seat.
Williams was lying on the floor behind, from where police dragged him out.
