The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man Wayne Williams pleads guilty, committed for sentence in District Court

By Albury Court
July 19 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drunk man knifed his cousin in her home, inflicting a severe laceration

A man who inflicted deep lacerations to a Lavington woman after pulling a large butcher's knife from his shorts has admitted his guilt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.