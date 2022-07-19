A homeless young man with ongoing mental health issues has denied an allegation he yet again intimidated family members, just months after assaulting his sister.
Beau Darren Patrick Sikorski made a failed bid to be released on bail on Tuesday after it was found he posed too great a risk to the complainants' safety.
Defence lawyer Paul Keane made a successful submission to magistrate Sally McLaughlin on showing cause as to why Sikorski's continued detention could not be justified.
But when the Albury Local Court's attention then switched to whether he should be granted bail, Ms McLaughlin was adamant the 26-year-old should not.
Ms McLaughlin said the police facts - submitted for the bail application - showed Sikorski was "highly intoxicated" during the incident from Saturday over which he was charged.
Sikorski had also continually failed to take advantage of treatment offered to him to deal with the issues that led to this alleged offending, she said.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock, in opposing bail, said Sikorski's mental health could quite easily be addressed in custody.
She said Sikorski had been given "numerous" opportunities through bonds, but repeatedly failed to adhere to these orders.
"A term of imprisonment is extremely likely," she said, based on what was an "extremely strong" prosecution case where the complainants yet again were family members.
"You'll see the apprehended violence order is objectively no protection for the victim."
Mr Keane submitted that Sikorski had been homeless for at least two months, living by the Murray River, but was about to obtain housing through a Border agency.
If he was refused bail, he said, he would miss out on that opportunity.
Mr Keane said secure housing would make it far easier for Sikorski to access the mental health treatment key to his rehabilitation.
But Ms McLaughlin said Sikorski's history of "continual non-compliance" and the allegation he entered his sister's home when he was so drunk could not be ignored.
Hearings for the allegations from Saturday plus an unrelated larceny charge will be heard separately on December 2.
Sikorski's sentence matters - on previous guilty pleas for assault and intimidation over an incident involving his sister, 23, and another woman on April 12 - will be mentioned again on August 30.
