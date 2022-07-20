Sad news: Retiring Euroa MP Steph Ryan tells of loss of her baby

Euroa MP Steph Ryan, who recently announced she was stepping down from politics, has suffered a miscarriage.
The Nationals MP released a statement on her Facebook page on Tuesday, describing the sad event as an intensely private moment for her family.
Advertisement
"It is not the kind of news I feel comfortable sharing, particularly on social media, but I realise I have little choice, due to the public nature of pregnancy and the fact that our baby was due shortly after the election," Ms Ryan said.
"I've been touched by how many people have congratulated us since they heard news we were expecting our second baby.
"It is my hope that sharing the news here means I might avoid having to make the same explanation a thousand times over between now and the November election.
"Thank you for respecting our privacy while we come to terms with this loss."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I believe our community deserves someone who can devote 150 per cent of their time and energy to representing them," she said at the time.
"In reality that means someone who can give freely of week nights and weekends and that, at this stage in my life, is not compatible with my wish to be more present for my family."
A former journalist and political adviser, Ms Ryan was elected in November 2014 and soon after became deputy leader of the Victorian Nationals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.