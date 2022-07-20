The Border Mail
Sad news: Retiring Euroa MP Steph Ryan tells of loss of her baby

By Victorian Politics
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
SAD ANNOUNCEMENT: Euroa MP Steph Ryan shared the news of her miscarriage on social media given the public nature of her pregnancy, but has now asked for privacy.

Euroa MP Steph Ryan, who recently announced she was stepping down from politics, has suffered a miscarriage.

