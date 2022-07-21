Country estate reinvented Advertising Feature

As September nears, the new-look Lancemore Milawa is set to be amazing and looks forward to welcoming its local neighbours.



The mega transformation of the Victorian High Country boutique hotel will reinterpret the vision of a country estate, where barefoot luxury meets the rugged terrain of regional Australia.



Offering a grown-up playground with endless freedom and fun, Milawa neighbours will be part of the journey, with the restaurant, bar and lounge open for all to enjoy, as well as more immersive luxury for those who book one of the hotel's 40 rooms for an overnight stay.

Opportunities exist for locals of all levels of experience to join the Lancemore family as well, with positions still available ranging from front office and housekeeping to food and beverage.



The only prerequisite for those who join is that they have a great attitude and love of the region.

The Victorian hotel group is a family one and treats all members of its team as such.



Benefits include paid birthday leave as well as group wide discounts on accommodation, food and wine across all properties and much more.

Melbourne-based designer Hana Hakim has created a free-flowing design which embraces the region's distinctive four seasons.



It provokes a sense of calm, with its clean lines mixed with Moorish themes, taking elements from all over the High Country with an international edge.

As part of the refurbishment, poolside hammocks and sunbeds lend Palm Springs vibes, whilst its position among the region's wineries evokes a sense of Northern Italy, where summer days blend into balmy evenings.



It's the perfect location to experience the magic of alfresco dining, a rarity in Victoria.



In winter, under the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, roaring fires, both inside and out, offer comfort and cosiness long into the night.

The hotel's restaurant Merlot is helmed by executive chef Aaron Jose who, with more than 20 years culinary experience from award-winning restaurants including two hatted Momo, hails from the famed culinary area and proudly returns to his origins to showcase the best of paddock-to-plate fine dining in the region.

Lancemore Milawa will redefine what luxury in regional Australia is: a fashion-forward space that is sophisticated yet with a pared back, unassuming aesthetic: offering freedom for all to connect and ground to where their inner spirit leads.