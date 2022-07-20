TWO outdated North East CFA fire sheds will be replaced with new $4.3 million bases if the Coalition is elected at November's Victorian election.
The Opposition's emergency services spokesman Brad Battin was at Chiltern on Wednesday to announce the commitments.
They involve $2.8 million for a fire shed and command centre at the town just off the Hume Highway and $1.5 million for new sheds at Wooragee.
Mr Battin said the improvements at Chiltern would give female firefighters their own change room and increase space, with tankers hitting each other's mirrors when they reverse from the shed.
"(Chiltern CFA members) have to put their gear on next to running trucks, the female volunteers don't have their own area and their two trucks barely have room," Mr Battin said.
"That's not good enough, and this announcement fixes the problems."
At Wooragee, the promise if met would result in two sheds, including one dating to 1927, being erected.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley noted the CFA had a new Wooragee station as a priority.
"Wooragee volunteers have been the last line of defence in major bushfire campaigns in 2003, 2006 and 2009 and yet their needs continue to be ignored," Mr Tilley said.
"In 2020, the then Minister agreed that this was a priority, earlier this year the district CFA said it was numero uno for them.
"We will just get this built."
