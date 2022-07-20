WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seek help to find wanted people

Albury police are seeking help to find multiple people with warrants out for their arrest.
Nicholas Durr, 33, is being sought over an oustanding warrant.
Advertisement
He is known to frequent Albury.
He also broke into Myer on June 7 last year and took goods worth $2400 with Matthew Andrew Daniel.
Durr received an 18-month maximum jail term and would still be on parole.
He has a lengthy criminal history and has paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Police are also working to locate Albury man Loclan McDermid.
The 23-year-old also has an extensive criminal history and has served multiple prison stints.
A third person, 24-year-old Bailey Peterson is also being sought.
He lives in the Moama region.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.