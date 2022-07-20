GIG GUIDE
22
Regular Boys, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
23
Renato Grancieri Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Take It Easy featuring LO'99, Beer Deluxe Albury, 12am
27
Erth's Prehistoric World, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
28
Erth's Prehistoric World, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
29
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
30
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
AUGUST
2
3
5
11
Jebediah with Dallas Crane and End of Fashion Divers, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7pm
12
Jane Eyre, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
13
The Red Empire, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
14
Top Dog Film Festival, Regent Cinemas Albury
16
There's A Sea In My Bedroom, Albury Entertainment Centre, 10am and 11.30am
20
Phil Jamieson on Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7pm
The Nutcracker by Projection Dance, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
26
Thirsty Merc Celebration Album Tour, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
28
Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only The Piano Player, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm
Email gig listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
