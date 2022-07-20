The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East this winter

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:31am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Yackandandah Public Hall

GIG GUIDE

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.