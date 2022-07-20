Wangaratta Rovers' star Tyson Hartwig's season is realistically over before it started in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
Hartwig is carrying a bulging disc in his back following a gym session in early March.
"It's all pretty frustrating mate, it hasn't progressed in a way that I would have ever thought," he suggested.
The 34-year-old fitness fanatic has had only slight improvements.
"I've always been very meticulous with strength and rehab across various injuries in my footy career," he confirmed.
"There's times when it feels good, I can actually get out and be very active, I can get in the gym and do a lot of strength-based work, I can cycle, row, but the pain that I have is during a lot of standing and walking and if you can't do those things well, you can't play footy."
The former Victoria Country rep has had three cortisone injections and also underwent a treatment called PRF - pulsed radiofrequency therapy.
"They make a couple of incisions in your back and stick a heated probe in there, which sends a series of electricial shocks to the pain centre, in particular sections of your back," he explained.
They make a couple of incisions in your back and stick a heated probe in there.- Rovers' Tyson Hartwig on his latest treatment
"The aim is to desensitize that particular pathway to pain and that's supposed to have an effect for six to 18 months for some pain issues but, unfortunately, it didn't take away the pain."
Rovers have done well to be a genuine top three contender in the absence of their best defender and Hartwig is adamant it won't end his career.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Not a chance, I've still got plenty of footy in me."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.