The Border Mail

Consistency the key to Bandits bouncing back says coach Haydn Kirkwood

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:31am, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.