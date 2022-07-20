There's one word Bandits' coach Haydn Kirkwood has being trying to live by this season- "consistency."
After four consecutive tough losses, it's the thing that he believes will be needed in order to turn things around.
"It's been my catchphrase all season with the boys," Kirkwood said.
"In the end we played three really good quarters (against Newcastle) and there was just a lapse in concentration in the offensive end and the defensive end."
The men's side currently sits in seventh position on the NBL1 East ladder.
With four rounds before playoffs begin, every game will be crucial if the border side wants to be within the competition's top six.
"We do have in our mindset that we are going to make it," Kirkwood said.
"It's is a bit of a cliche at the moment, but we have to focus on every game just to make sure they count towards the end of the season.
"Every single week is what we're focusing on.
"I think we can definitely challenge every team when we play our best and I just think the boys really need to focus on consistency.
"Any given day we can beat any team in the league, I truly believe that."
After joining the club halfway through the season, Bandits' latest recruit Jason Carter is settling into the side.
"He's been really good as far as increasing our size and impact in the paint and just helps us match-up against some of those bigger sides like we saw on the weekend against Newcastle," Kirkwood said.
"They have some really big bodies, and especially Canberra coming up in a couple of weeks.
"We brought him in to really help the boys settle in the paint."
The Bandits will be looking to turn their luck around when they face Maitland Mustangs at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre this weekend.
Kirkwood admitted they will have to make some changes if they want to see different results.
"We're going to increase our pace and the way we play, try and get the ball a few more times," he said.
"We've been focusing on how many shots we need to get up in a game.
"But most importantly putting a bit of ownership on each other for one v one defence.
"To own your yard and have a bit of pride in being able to contain the player that you're matched up on."
The Mustangs are coming off the back of 32 point win against Norths Bear last round.
Last time the Bandits faced them on their home turf, the Mustangs got over the line by one point in a nail-biter.
Following this week, the Bandits will have another home game as they face ladder leaders and competition favourites Canberra Gunners.
