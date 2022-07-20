Border real estate agent Sharon Jacka will be farewelled with a service at Albury Entertainment Centre next week.
Mrs Jacka's daughter, Andrea Lever, announced funeral details on Facebook on Tuesday with the service to take place next Wednesday at 11.30am.
"We welcome everyone that wishes to say goodbye to her," Mrs Lever said.
Mrs Jacka, considered one of the Border's top real estate agents, owned Ray White Albury for 13 years before selling it to Mrs Lever who had worked alongside her.
