The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man hits head on road after assault near Wangaratta McDonald's

By Wangaratta Court
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:35am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Only luck saved punch from being lethal after man hit his head on road

A teenager who knocked out a man on a Wangaratta street, causing the victim to fall and hit his head, has been warned people have been killed in such incidents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.