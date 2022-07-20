Only luck saved punch from being lethal after man hit his head on road

A teenager who knocked out a man on a Wangaratta street, causing the victim to fall and hit his head, has been warned people have been killed in such incidents.
Noah Gleeson, 19, and another man had attended McDonald's about 11pm on February 5 after "getting on the p**s really hard".
The Wangaratta court heard what started off as a friendly conversation between the pair and a large group of teens lead to aggression and shouting.
Gleeson and the other man, a family member, got into an altercation with the two victims in the middle of Tone Road.
Gleeson punched one man in the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on the road.
The other accused man was put into a headlock by the second victim.
The second victim was punched several times in the head, which also caused him to fall to the ground.
The first victim was left unconscious for about a minute while the second victim was left bleeding.
Both were taken to hospital.
The attackers were later identified, and Gleeson told police he had been heavily drunk.
"I might have got into a fight but I can't remember," he initially said.
The 19-year-old said one of the victims had been "really lippy" and said "hit me, hit me".
He eventually admitted to hitting the man but not kicking him, and believed it was self defence.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy noted the seriousness of the assault.
"Through luck, not management, worse things didn't happen," he said.
"The victim didn't receive a serious injury."
He sought a financial penalty for his client, who works full time and lives with his mother.
Mr Clancy said there had been several positive steps taken by Gleeson in recent years.
Magistrate Lance Martin said he wouldn't send Gleeson to jail, but things could have been much worse.
"One of the victims did become unconscious because he fell to the ground and hit his head," he said.
"A number of people have died in fights such as this, where somebody's been knocked out and fallen and hit their head on the ground.
"This (wasn't) good management ... it was pure luck on the part of yourself and the other young man who was the victim of the offending.
"Drunken brawls are certainly not tolerated by our society and any penalty that's imposed must reflect that."
Mr Martin said the behaviour needed to be deterred and denounced as "simply unacceptable".
He said a conviction was also warranted.
He imposed a $2400 fine with $131 in court costs.
