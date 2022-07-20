Despite emerging as the team to beat in the NBL1 East women's competition this season, Bandits' coach Matt Paps said the border side is feeling no pressure.
With a two game lead on second placed North Bears and four rounds to go, finals are on the horizon.
"Whether we're meant to win or not, if you do everything you can possible at training throughout the week and the year, then it is what it is at the end," Paps said.
"We just need to focus on getting better and the process of getting better every week, and finals will sort itself out.
"If you're meant to win, as long as you put the work in, you win regardless of the results.
"That's all we focus on."
Paps said the club's city-based opponents still don't necessarily see the border side as a threat.
"I think we get disrespected every week, so I don't think people do see as us the championship favourites, maybe not until recently, but no one has really been talking about us in the league," he said.
"We're using that, we think everyone's against us."
The Bandits host Maitland as they aim to achieve their 10th straight win.
Despite overcoming Newcastle by 27 points last round, Paps wants to see improvements from his side.
"Obviously we had a pretty good game on the weekend, but we dropped off with five minutes to go, so I wasn't very happy about that," he said.
"I just want us to get better because I don't want a lapse to cost us any major games at the end of the year.
