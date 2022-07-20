Albury native Dana Hutchins has returned to her home town to set up a new interior design studio on Dean Street.
Ms Hutchins had worked for seven years at Melbourne-based firm Techne Architecture + Interior Design when she took leave and returned to Albury to work as a freelancer.
After designing Albury's Yardbird Restaurant, the move quickly lead to a new studio being opened.
She said it felt "good" to return to Albury to work on projects such as a homestead featuring Albury's heritage, and described the customer dynamic as "different".
"Making a change like this has somewhat given me a new energy," said Ms Hutchins, who is 15 years into her career.
"Every project has a personal level to it, being a small town.
"I can work on a project in Melbourne and never see that person ever again after the project, whereas here, it's so small, it's so personal."
Ms Hutchins, who grew up in Narrandera and boarded at The Scots School Albury from the ages of 11 to 17, met her Wodonga-born husband there.
The couple have three children, and the family are "keen skiers".
"Part of of our move was so we could be closer to the Alpine areas, and also for family," she said.
Ms Hutchins said she hoped to push design in the Alpine areas.
"I'm a fan of the après skis," she said.
After high school, she first studied a commerce degree at The University of Melbourne and then interior design at RMIT.
"I love designing for experiences, particularly social experiences," Ms Hutchins said.
"I love creating moments for people. It's very much become my niche."
It will be the first studio outside of Melbourne for the company, which was responsible for the redevelopment of Albury's Astor Hotel and All Saints in Rutherglen.
The 20-year-old firm, known for its hospitality work, has completed a large number of well-known projects in Melbourne like The Espy and Prahran Hotel.
Ms Hutchins said there were already a number of projects in the pipeline.
"We've got residential work, we've got houses, we're doing the Monumental Ice Creamery in Albury," she said. "Every designer wants to do an ice creamery in their career."
Techne director Nick Travers said he believed opening the Albury studio was a natural next step.
Ms Hutchins said she felt welcomed by the reception from her hometown community.
"We're honoured that people across the country have recognised Techne for who we are," she said.
"I'm equally excited to leverage my knowledge of the way life and culture operates in this region."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
