The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victorian Opposition commitment to new North East fire station may result in it being built within sight of the Hume Freeway

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cramped: CFA member Geoff Perry shows Liberal politicians Bill Tilley, Brad Battin and Wendy Lovell how fire trucks nestle in alongside the changing area at the Chiltern station. Picture: MARK JESSER

A NEW Chiltern fire station could be built near the Hume Freeway if the Coalition wins the Victorian election in November.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.