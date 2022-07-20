A NEW Chiltern fire station could be built near the Hume Freeway if the Coalition wins the Victorian election in November.
The Opposition's emergency services spokesman Brad Battin visited Chiltern and Wooragee yesterday to commit to building new CFA bases in both locations.
Advertisement
The Chiltern investment would total $2.8 million and the Wooragee outlay $1.5 million.
Mr Battin said he was interested in building the new CFA hub for Chiltern near the Hume Freeway if that proved to be the most beneficial option.
"We'll work with them here on a new location for it," Mr Battin said.
"At the end of the day it is to make sure that the response times can be the best they can and if that requires relocation then we'll have to relocate it.
"That means access to the Hume to make sure they can to what jobs to what they need to as fast as possible."
Chiltern CFA captain Shannon Beacom said a resident had offered to donate land near the northbound freeway off-ramp on the Beechworth-Chiltern Road to house a new fire brigade base.
"It feels it would really be a benefit (to be there)," Mr Beacom said.
"We get a large contingent of our calls on the freeway and to the south of the town where the Mount Pilot National Park is."
Mr Beacom and other CFA members yesterday showed Mr Battin and his Liberal Party colleague Benambra MP Bill Tilley around their current premises in Crawford Street.
The 149 year-old brigade moved there in 2000 from Conness Street and an extension to its shed was opened in 2006.
"We probably outgrew the shed the day it opened, it was never built wide enough to have safe passage for the vehicles and the trucks are just getting bigger," Mr Beacom said.
Three big tankers are crammed in the shed along with a changing area which is exposed to the engine bay.
The Coalition is promising more space and dedicated male and female change rooms, 30 per cent of the brigade are women and that figure is rising.
Chiltern CFA has 105 members overall and 50 active firefighters.
Meanwhile, the Wooragee promise involves two existing sheds, including one dating to 1927, being replaced with modern surrounds.
The owner of land adjoining the brigade's station has already provided it with a parcel of land to extend its footprint.
Advertisement
Mr Battin and Mr Tilley both noted an upgrade to Wooragee's sheds had nominated as a top regional priority by the CFA but no funding had been forthcoming in recent Victorian government budgets.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.