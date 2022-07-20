Wodonga Raiders will look to overcome the heartache of missing their first win, away against North Albury on Saturday, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Raiders led Corowa-Rutherglen by five points in the final minutes before a Kaelan Bradtke goal pushed the losing streak to 13 this year.
"Probably the overwhelming emotion is disappointment for the group," coach Marc Almond offered.
"I couldn't be prouder of the group after quarter-time.
"We gave too much of a headstart, every week we have a 10-15 minute period where we allow teams to own the outside around contests, we make too many skill errors."
North stunned Raiders to snap its own 21-match losing streak in round five and this is, realistically, the visitors' last chance for victory.
After North, Raiders face three current top five outfits in Albury, Wangaratta and Myrtleford and then complete the season against Lavington, which is clearly the best of the rest and could still seal fifth.
