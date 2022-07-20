The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders out to overcome last week's shattering late loss

Raiders (left) can expect another tough battle, this time against North Albury.

Wodonga Raiders will look to overcome the heartache of missing their first win, away against North Albury on Saturday, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

