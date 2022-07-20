The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Concerns raised with politicians over Indigenous North East signs

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:42am, first published 3:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME: One of the signs, placed at Everton, welcoming people to Yorta Yorta country.

Concerns about incorrect Indigenous signage on North East roads have been raised with politicians, as a government agency says the installation occurred with support from an Aboriginal group.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.