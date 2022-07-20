Concerns raised with politicians over Indigenous North East signs

Concerns about incorrect Indigenous signage on North East roads have been raised with politicians, as a government agency says the installation occurred with support from an Aboriginal group.
The Department of Transport recently installed six road signs welcoming people to Yorta Yorta country.
The signs are visible in places including Chiltern, Everton, and the Warby Ranges.
But the installation has angered members of the Bpangerang people, who say they should be recognised as the traditional owners.
There has long been debate over the ownership of the region, with the Yorta Yorta Nations Corporation the official recognised Aboriginal party.
But Bangerang elder Kevin Atkinson said the signs contained the wrong information.
Petition organiser Roxanne Bodsworth said the signs were "offensive".
The issues have been raised with North East members Bill Tilley and Tim McCurdy.
Mr McCurdy viewed the sign at Everton on Wednesday and said he would write to Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Gabrielle Williams to demand it be removed.
"We all know it's not Yorta Yorta land, it's Bpangerang," he said.
But Department of Transport Hume regional director Steve Bowmaker said such signage recognised the official registered Aboriginal parties for particular areas.
"We recently installed six road signs within the boundary of the Recognised Aboriginal Party, Yorta Yorta Nations Corporation," he said.
"This was done in partnership with the Yorta Yorta Nations Corporation, the cultural and statutory authority for the Yorta Yorta Nations under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006."
Other maps list the area around Chiltern, Wodonga and Wangaratta as being Waveroo country.
