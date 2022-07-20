Boss Lady Rocks has taken out Albury Racing Club's Horse of the Year honour.
The Ron Stubbs-trained sprinter won the title with 18 points.
She was able to beat the Mitch Beer-trained Well In Sight and the Andrew Dale-trained Mojo Music who tied for second on 12 points.
The lightly-raced mare had six starts on her home track this season for the impressive record of three wins and three seconds.
Boss Lady Rocks stamped herself as a well above average galloper over the Albury Gold Cup carnival after taking out the Flat Knacker.
Despite being eligible for Class Three races, Stubbs raised the bar with his slick sprinter and she didn't disappoint after winning against the open class sprinters.
Boss Lady Rocks also had three city starts with two in Sydney and one in Melbourne.
She proved ultra-competitive in all three runs including a minor placing at Moonee Valley in January.
Stubbs was thrilled with the honour.
"It was a good effort considering she is so lightly raced," Stubbs said.
"Winning the Flat Knacker over the carnival was the highlight.
"Especially when she was still eligible to race in a Class Three and she won that as a Class Two horse.
"It just shows you her true ability.
"She was also competitive in the city and she doesn't really know how to run a bad race."
Boss Lady Rocks has been in the spelling paddock since mid May but is close to returning to the stable.
"She will come back into the stable in the next week," Stubbs said.
"We will target those 955m races they have at Moonee Valley on Friday nights during the spring.
"They will be right up her alley."
Mitch Beer was a dominant winner of the Albury trainers premiership.
Beer won the title with 149 points, well clear of Andrew Dale (65) and Donna Scott (49).
Local hoop Simon Miller overtook Mat Cahill late in the season to win the Albury jockeys title.
Miller finished with 88 points to beat Cahill (75) who has missed the past couple of months with injury.
Jake Duffy was third on 48.
Stubbs has had a relatively quite winter period but is looking forward to the spring with several smart gallopers.
"We just focussed on getting the young horses into the stable over winter and getting them educated," he said.
"Tap 'N' Run came back in last week, Sparring will be back in by the end of the week and Boss Lady Rocks the following week. I'm looking forward to the spring."
