A North East electric vehicle importer has lauded the ACT government for its commitment to ban the sale of petrol cars by 2035.
Kilowatt Cars director Russell Klose, based out of Yackandandah, was thrilled to see the decision made, and while other states are yet to follow suit, he expects it's only a matter of time.
"It's just great that a government has decided to actually step up and do it," he said.
"They've actually taken the lead with that and they're going to need to put in infrastructure, which they will for charging stations and their grid will be powered almost exclusively by renewables.
"It will translate not just to motor vehicles, but buses and that sort of thing will start to go fully electric, which is really good.
"A lot of European countries made the announcement some time ago. Once one does it, then the others will gradually start falling into line."
Mr Klose said electric vehicles were no longer outliers for those in the market for a new car.
"People are at least talking about them and saying 'maybe they will fit into our lifestyle' and even hybrids with large batteries are creating a bit of a stir," he said.
"Out in the country areas, where there's still a slight lack of charging infrastructure, at least you can get to one of those when your battery is flat because the petrol engine will keep you going."
However, the peak body for franchised new car dealers has raised concerns that costs of zero emissions vehicles would not drop enough before the ban.
"In other global markets, ICE bans have been preceded by vehicle emission standards and generous incentives, neither of which currently exist in Australia," Australian Automotive Dealer Association chief executive James Voortman said.
"Leaving it to the individual state and territory governments to set their own policies is not in the best interest of consumers or businesses."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
