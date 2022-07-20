Albury Tennis Club's Michael Reid has been rewarded for 10 years of service by Tennis Australia.
Reid was recently presented a plaque for his dedication to the sport, having worked as a court supervisor for highly regarded border tournaments the Margaret Court Cup and Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships.
"I knew I'd been doing it for a while, but I didn't know it had been that long and I didn't know that you got something so impressive," Reid said.
"Ranking tournaments need supervisors and for tournaments to run they're an essential part.
"You get to see a lot of tennis, and in a few years you get to see some of the players go onto bigger and better things.
"I just enjoy the love of the game."
Reid has now been taking on Tennis NSW roles for 11 years, with the pandemic delaying his award.
He has played both section one and two in Albury's pennant competition.
