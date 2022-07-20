NEW Wodonga Council chief executive Matt Hyde says working with Albury and making sure facilities are not duplicated is a priority.
In his first interview with The Border Mail since starting in the role last week, the former Snowy Valleys Council boss nominated planning for growth as a top concern along with Twin City collaboration.
Mr Hyde said it involved "making sure that we don't duplicate our facilities".
"We're just one community, no one really cares I think, from a community basis, that there's a river that splits two states, they want to be able to drive five minutes, 20 minutes or whatever it is to a facility that they will use.
"Making sure that we use our money, Albury's money and the two states' monies appropriately is to manage our communities I think is a priority."
Mr Hyde said he had met his Albury Council counterpart Frank Zaknich and said he "absolutely" supported the councils pursuing more joint deals such as the leasing of municipals across the cities, adding it made "absolute sense" and there was also potential to include shires such as Indigo in pacts.
Junction Place and its prosperity was a key issue for Wodonga, Mr Hyde acknowledged, and he is due to meet Development Victoria, which oversees planning for the area, in early August.
"I'm very interested in the community group that's being set up and working through and making sure that community group is well informed and engaged with the process," he said.
Mr Hyde said he wanted to move the debate about the fate of the area beyond the Dan Murphy's bottle shop plan which drew a hostile response.
"It would be nice to just resolve the Dan Murphy's issue and get it off the table and us concentrating on the bigger picture there," he said.
"I think the Dan Murphy's matter is a bit of a distraction to the overall task there."
Mr Hyde said he envisaged accommodation at the square and wanted it to be "a good friendly, space in the middle of town".
Wodonga Council continues to be subject to a Victorian government-appointed monitor Janet Dore who was charged by the Local Government Minister with tackling cultural and governance matters within the organisation.
Due to Ms Dore being involved in a minor accident, Mr Hyde is yet to meet her since starting in his role.
He said he found "everyone is positively motivated" and "understands their role as serving the community and providing facilities".
On council meetings, Mr Hyde said his "preference is for transparency and definitely having as much as we can in the open agenda".
"There is a difference in Victoria where the resolutions aren't published for confidential (decisions) whereas Queensland and NSW actually do publish that," he said.
Mr Hyde is commuting back to Tumut at weekends but said he had property for sale and was looking to buy "something easy to maintain" in the inner-city of Wodonga.
Asked if he would be living full-time in the city by October-November, he replied "not sure".
Away from work, Mr Hyde said he had an interest in landscaping and plants, with a collection of cactus on the window sill of his office.
"I'm not a greenie, but maybe a green thumb," he said.
The native Queenslander does not have an AFL team and is open to suggestions, while he enjoys watching car racing and running is his fitness interest.
