The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New Wodonga Council chief Matt Hyde speaks about working with Albury, Junction Place and living on the Border

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
July 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Settling in: New Wodonga chief executive Matthew Hyde at his desk which he stands up at, to ensure he does not become too sedentary at work. Picture: MARK JESSER

NEW Wodonga Council chief executive Matt Hyde says working with Albury and making sure facilities are not duplicated is a priority.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.