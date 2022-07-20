Teen driver hits 171km/h in Mercedes Benz on Hume Highway at Wangaratta

A probationary driver is facing serious charges after being caught at 171km/h on the Hume Highway.
Police intercepted the 17-year-old's white Mercedes Benz at Wangaratta on Monday afternoon after it was seen swerving through traffic.
Officers spoke to the driver, who lives near Sydney, at 2.45pm and charged him with reckless conduct endangering life and other offences.
Four teenagers in the car were given cannabis cautions and one was found with a gel blaster.
"Young inexperienced drivers engaging in intentional high-risk driving like this young man did be warned, we will catch up with you before you or some other innocent member of our community ends up seriously injured or killed," Acting Senior Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said.
"A court appearance is much nicer than having to tell people they've lost loved ones to this kind of stupidity."
