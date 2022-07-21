A future focus for farming Advertising Feature

Innovation has always been a critical driver of change in farming and it's at the heart of the inaugural Riverine Plains Innovation EXPO.

The event theme is "Farming Ahead of the Curve" with a focus on innovation, connection and knowledge sharing.



Held in Yarrawonga and Mulwala, the three-day event will feature a farm tour, field day, conference and gala dinner from July 27 to 29.

Riverine Plains CEO, Catherine Marriott, said the EXPO is all about bringing people together, challenging the status quo and exploring how farming businesses can grow and adapt through innovative ideas, products and services.



"We are thrilled the EXPO can bring a truly amazing collection of innovative service providers, technologies, and expert speakers to address production and profitability issues," she said.

The event starts on Wednesday July 27 with a field tour showcasing innovative weed-management techniques, production-input trials and in-yard comparison of automated sheep handlers and electronic-information device livestock technologies.

The farm tour will be followed by Riverine Plains - Upton Engineering welcome drinks.

The much-anticipated Innovation Field Day will take place on Thursday July 28 at the Yarrawonga Showgrounds with more than 80 businesses and organisations will exhibit a range of technologies, future technologies and services.

The Riverine Plains New Edge Microbials black tie gala dinner and charity auction will follow the field day, raising money for the Riverine Plains Scholarship Fund.



Leveraging value, optimising profits and sound decision-making will feature the Riverine Plains Seed Force Innovation conference on day three.

Speakers include:



Mary O'Brien of "Are you bogged Mate?" who will speak on men's health



Richard Heath of Australian Farm Institute will address sustainability markets and carbon trading

Lewis Frost of Ceres Tag is presenting a perspective on AgTech



Fiona Lake of the Rural Drone Academy will be slaying drone myths



Jon Medway of Charles Sturt University will be speaking on making AgTech pay



Cam Nicholson of Nicon Rural Services will discuss on-farm decision making



Panel session featuring John Woods (GRDC), Michael Crowley (MLA) and Tony Mahar (NFF)