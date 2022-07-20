You can't stop the music: Man 'belligerent' when cops said turn it down

An Albury man who became enraged after police told him to turn down the music in his flat attacked one officer and swore loudly at the trio.
Police were called to his Pemberton Street home after neighbours made complaints about the noise, along with yelling and the sound of glass smashing.
Advertisement
But rather than act on their directions when they arrived Jason William Smith was "extremely belligerent and was using offensive language".
IN OTHER NEWS:
He called one a "c---" and told them all to "f--- off".
Despite being asked repeatedly to do so, Albury Local Court has heard, Smith refused to turn down the music coming from the unit on April 2 around 7pm.
"No, I'm allowed to play music," he said, before launching another tirade of offensive language.
It was only 10 o'clock the previous night that the 51-year-old had been issued with an infringement notice for making noise again within 28 days.
And the incident the following day was followed by almost identical matter on April 28 when neighbours again complained about noise from Smith's unit, though this time it was 3am.
Smith though is in no danger of creating such upset again, as he has since become an inmate at Junee jail on unrelated matters.
It was from there he pleaded guilty, before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, to assault police, resist police and two charges of contravention of a noise abatement direction.
The court was told that Smith's offending in April was aggravated by the fact he was already serving an intensive corrections order, which is a sentence of custody in the community.
The court was told the first noise abatement notice was served on Smith on March 25, but just a week later he breached that and so was given a new infringement notice.
The three officers attended his unit the following day at 6.50pm over the music - which was "very loud" when they arrived - and the yelling and other noise.
Smith met them at the front gate to his unit, but was not in a conciliatory mood.
After he refused to do what he was told, Smith began swearing at them. He was then told he would be getting a notice.
Advertisement
Smith kicked the gate and pointed and yelled at each officer "f--- you".
One of the officers went to turn and walk away from Smith, who reached out and grabbed his right wrist.
Smith was convicted, placed on a six-month conditional release order and fined $1770.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.