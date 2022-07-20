The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corowa 18-year-old with dream of being truck driver was 'heavily intoxicated'

By Albury Court
July 20 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Temby

A diminutive Corowa teenager who embarked on a rolling procession of violence directed at a pub's security guard has avoided a conviction for her crimes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.