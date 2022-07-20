A diminutive Corowa teenager who embarked on a rolling procession of violence directed at a pub's security guard has avoided a conviction for her crimes.
What made Claire Temby's offending so serious, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said yesterday, was "it's not a one-off".
There were four separate times, she said in Albury Local Court, when the 18-year-old created a confrontation "with someone else".
"They involved people who were going about their job," Ms McLaughlin said of the guards at Albury's Zed Bar, in Dean Street.
Ms McLaughlin opened her consideration of Temby's case by telling defence lawyer Graham Lamond these were "serious assaults in the sense it's ongoing".
Mr Lamond said while it was absolutely no excuse for Temby's behaviour, "she's a young woman, she's not of large stature, clearly".
He said Temby, who had ambitions to become a truck driver, was a committed sportswoman who was "very competitive" and on the night of the assaults "competed with other people who were drinking".
Temby, who will turn 19 on August 31, pleaded guilty to the two assault charges and one of being an excluded person who failed to leave a premises when directed.
Police told the court how Temby and a male friend, 22, went to the hotel on the evening of May 21.
"Due to intoxicated behavior" they were asked to leave about 11pm.
"As a result of this, while still inside the location, the accused has punched the (first security guard) in the back of the head, causing immediate pain."
The guard called for assistance from other security to remove the pair.
They grabbed hold of Temby, but her friend then approached the guard she assaulted and pushed him to the chest.
As this happened, Temby punched the guard again to the back of his head.
She was taken to the ground outside the pub "because of her aggressive behaviour".
But Temby still managed to kick another security guard to his back and pushed him while he held on to her friend.
The pair were arrested and taken to the Albury police station. The man was not charged.
Mr Lamond said his client's experience of being handcuffed, at just 18, could easily, in her eyes, be considered a form of punishment.
Temby was placed on a 12-month conditional release order for the assaults and a four-month order on the remaining charge.
