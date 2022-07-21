The need to stop travel into and out of Bali for a period is obvious and needed. Sadly the tourism powers have more power than the agriculture powers and that is wrong for the nation's security at this time of the foot and mouth risks to the nation.
City minds need to get behind farmers at this critical foot and mouth time and think about who provides their gourmet delights on menus and great produce and the milk for their coffees and cheese with their wine!
Shocking. Difficult. Confronting. These are the words being used to describe the State of the Environment Report, released by federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. The deterioration of Australia's environment in the past five years is appalling, driven by pressures of climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and mining. According to the report, "environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses with long-lasting and severe consequences".
Science tells us that an immediate stop to new coal and gas projects is a vital step in arresting this catastrophic environmental decline and restoring the health of our ecosystems.
During her National Press Club presentation, Minister Plibersek expressed a deep commitment to action and stated she was confident Australia could achieve a great deal in three years to protect, restore and actively manage our precious environment.
We applaud you, Minister Plibersek, for releasing this report and committing to change. However, we trust that to truly make a difference, your government puts a stop to all new coal mines. It would be futile to try to fix the symptoms if we don't fix all the major causes.
A business manager once told me that if you look after your clients and look after your staff then you will have a healthy business. However if you mix in poor communication, then everything collapses.
Wodonga Council needs to improve communication with the ratepayers and community. Remember it is not always what you do, but what you don't do, that can get you into trouble.
Minimise the use of the confidential stamp!
