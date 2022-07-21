Shocking. Difficult. Confronting. These are the words being used to describe the State of the Environment Report, released by federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. The deterioration of Australia's environment in the past five years is appalling, driven by pressures of climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution and mining. According to the report, "environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses with long-lasting and severe consequences".

