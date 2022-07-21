The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: FMD risks means travel in and out of Bali should stop

By Letters to the Editor
July 21 2022 - 11:30pm
TRAVEL BAN: A reader wants Australians to stop travelling to Bali at this time, because of the risks of foot and mouth disease.

Stop travel to and from Bali

The need to stop travel into and out of Bali for a period is obvious and needed. Sadly the tourism powers have more power than the agriculture powers and that is wrong for the nation's security at this time of the foot and mouth risks to the nation.

