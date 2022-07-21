Albury building evacuated, patients assessed by paramedics but unhurt

Paramedics have assessed several people after evacuating the Service NSW building in central Albury.
Firefighters were called to a suspected gas leak at 8.25am on Thursday.
A check determined the incident was caused by sulfur from a water treatment system at the Smollett Street site.
"The nature of that system when serviced, it does release a pungent odour of sulfur," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said.
"It's quite a strong smell.
"The site was evacuated and several people were assessed but they're fine.
"We've ventilated the building and they're being returned now."
