YOUR SAY: Voting, search for cousin and 'an insulting and patronising stunt'

As a registered nurse (30-year veteran) that worked for Albury Wodonga Health for 10 years, I can tell you firsthand the place is in major, major trouble sadly, at the expense of the patient and their loved ones. This is against every principle and value I swore under oath for as a graduating nurse. Poorly designed clinical space and wards, kowtowing management, rampant nepotism, a AWH board that could not run a Bunnings sausage sizzle at profit on grand final day, let alone a health service.

