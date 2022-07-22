The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Voting, search for cousin and 'an insulting and patronising stunt'

By Letters to the Editor
July 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POLLING DAY: One reader remembers exercising his civic right while living overseas in the 1970s.

Reciprocal voting not unknown

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.