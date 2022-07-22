YOUR SAY: Voting, search for cousin and 'an insulting and patronising stunt'

Prior to 1984 that is exactly what happened. And such reciprocal voting arrangements were certainly also in place for Canada and the UK.
I myself responsibly and happily was able to exercise this civic right in the 1970s when living overseas. I think it was a Commonwealth thing.
I'm looking for my long-lost cousin whose name is Andrea Callaghan (not sure if she married), who would be around 62 years.
Her last known town where we believe she lived was Wodonga or Albury (around the 1970s).
Her father's name was Edward, mother Margarey (died young and is my aunty). Andrea went to a Catholic school.
If anyone knows where Andrea might be, I would very much appreciate a call: 0407 120 007, letter: 32 Wellington Ave, Blackburn, 3130, or e-mail: paul@pkmahon.com.au
What an insulting and patronising stunt. A few ghost politicians throwing a bit of dirt off clean and unused shiny spades. The folks of Albury-Wodonga deserve much more than this lip service/publicity stunt garbage.
As a registered nurse (30-year veteran) that worked for Albury Wodonga Health for 10 years, I can tell you firsthand the place is in major, major trouble sadly, at the expense of the patient and their loved ones. This is against every principle and value I swore under oath for as a graduating nurse. Poorly designed clinical space and wards, kowtowing management, rampant nepotism, a AWH board that could not run a Bunnings sausage sizzle at profit on grand final day, let alone a health service.
As a registered nurse I am accountable first and foremost to my patient and their loved ones, as it should be, followed closely behind AHPRA and the Nurses and Midwifery Board of Victoria. Who is this board, management and the politicians accountable to? By the looks of this ... no one.
Bring on the Victorian election in November 2022.
