The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five burning questions, Tallangatta league draw and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnawartha coach Kade Butters

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS

Q: Barnawartha sits fourth. Can the Tigers still make the top-three and snare the double chance?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.