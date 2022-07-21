Q: Barnawartha sits fourth. Can the Tigers still make the top-three and snare the double chance?
A: Absolutely with the next fortnight against Yackandandah and third-placed Beechworth crucial to their top-three aspirations.
Q: How can the Tigers leapfrog Beechworth into third spot?
A: Firstly they must simply win this week against Yackandandah which looms as a danger match. They then host Beechworth the following week with the winner to have a stranglehold on third spot.
Q: Is Barnawartha a genuine flag contender?
A: On exposed form the Tigers don't appear to be in the same class as Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern who are the flag favourites.
Q: What is the Tigers' Achilles heel?
A: A lack of firepower is coach Kade Butters' biggest concern with the Tigers yet to kick more than eight goals against a top-five opponent.
Q: Is Saturday's encounter against Yackandandah a danger match for the Tigers?
A: The Roos matched Chiltern for a half last weekend and will undoubtedly be out to claim a big scalp or two before the end of the season.
SATURDAY, JULY 23 - ROUND 14
Beechworth v Wod. Saints
Chiltern v Wahgunyah
Dederang-MB v Tallangatta
Rutherglen v Kiewa-SC
Thurgoona v Mitta United
Yackandandah v Barnawartha
YACKANDANDAH v BARNAWARTHA
Yackandandah may be out of finals contention but one thing for sure is Darren Holmes and his charges won't want to finish the season meekly. That's why this shapes as a danger match for the Tigers who need the four points to stay in top-three contention. Only 11 points separated the two sides when they last met and another tight tussle looms.
Verdict: Barnawartha by 17 points
