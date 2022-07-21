An East Albury resident fears she has nowhere left to turn after major damage to her property from a council block has gone unresolved for more than a year.
Barbara Denton has lived on Alexandra Street for more than 20 years and claimed water from a block owned by Albury Council behind her home has seeped into her yard and caused her pool to collapse and fence to rust.
She said heavy rain in the past two years had exacerbated the issue, but little had been done since she reported it to Albury Council more than 12 months ago.
Ms Denton said her insurance company won't cover the estimated damage of more than $20,000 and the council would not provide assistance because she failed to inform staff the water was coming from its land.
"I saw my pool collapse and they're telling me I should have told them they had a water problem on their property," she said.
"The council's employees should be notifying them of how bad the water is and that they can't mow it.
"The people next door moved out on the weekend, but they had a barbecue and his partner put a chair on the grass in the corner of the yard and it sunk down. It's not level by all means.
"My pool man said with the seepage the way it is, he couldn't replace the pool. I could not even put one in the ground because it would fill up with water underneath it.
"The next thing fence will rust and there's a concrete slab for that shed and it will start to get into there.
"I think I should be entitled for them to cover my pool and my fencing because their water shouldn't be destroying my property."
The Border Mail contacted Albury Council for comment on Wednesday and acting chief executive Brad Ferris said discussions were under way with Ms Denton.
"We are currently working through the issue with Ms Denton and look forward to sharing more information once it has been resolved," Mr Ferris said.
Ms Denton said an engineers report, which cost her $1400, confirmed water damage wasn't caused from her property.
"I totally understand if my pool leaked or anything like that, but it's only been three years since my pool had a new liner and it had a new sand base before they could put the liner on," she said.
"It's happened in the last three years where it's gotten worse and it's seeped underneath and rotted.
"I'm totally left out in the cold and I have no way to get answers or for anyone to help so to the council can be held accountable for the damage.
"They have done one thing to try and fix it, but they don't come back to see if it's working, so I have to complain again."
