The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Barbara Denton's East Albury property damaged by water from block owned by Albury Council

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT OF ACTION: Barbara Denton's pool in the backyard of her Alexandra Street property has been damaged by water she claims has seeped in from a council-owned block behind her house. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

An East Albury resident fears she has nowhere left to turn after major damage to her property from a council block has gone unresolved for more than a year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.