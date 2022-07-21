A $3.5 million trail connecting Mulwala and Corowa is nearing completion and features a new boardwalk alongside Lake Mulwala.
The Corowa-Mulwala trail involves the construction of a 42-kilometre bike trail, made up of a two-metre wide sealed bitumen path along the road reserves between the two towns.
A bridge has been built over a large drainage channel west of Corowa, while the 200-metre boardwalk east of Mulwala was required as there was insufficient room adjacent to the road.
Federation Council general manager Adrian Butler said the boardwalk was four to six weeks away.
"The boardwalk also provides a focal point and a unique distinguishing feature of this bike trail," he said.
Mr Butler said the project is around 90 per cent completed with the trail, including links to the boardwalk, set to be finished by the end of September.
"The trail has been formed for the entire length and only very limited sections are yet to have the gravel pavement laid," he said.
"The majority of the bitumen sealing works have been carried out. The remaining 20 per cent will be completed when the ground heats up.
"The bridge west of Corowa was completed early this year and contractors are currently constructing the board walk."
The bridge and boardwalk are constructed of composite fibre which provides an alternative option to traditional steel.
"Information signage has been ordered and the council is currently investigating the provision of interpretive signage," Mr Butler said.
"Installation of interpretive signage may take a further month or so.
"The project completion has been impacted by COVID and the associated global supply and logistic issues.
"Large areas of the trail are currently being used by cyclists with the existing road network linking areas currently not completed."
The last of the concrete work at Corowa is expected to be done by the end of August, bitumen sealing is scheduled for completion by the end of September and bike signage in place by the middle of October.
An official opening date is yet to be decided.
"From a practical point of view, the full length of the trail should be rideable by the end of September," Mr Butler added.
The recent draining of Lake Mulwala has had little overall impact on the construction of the trail and the boardwalk in particular.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
