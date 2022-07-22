Three years after opening her business That Little Place, owner Jedda Hindmarsh is moving online.
The decision came about after a recent health diagnosis of lipedema, which she said had significantly impacted her lifestyle.
Ms Hindmarsh adapted over the pandemic but said she couldn't see the retail industry improving with prices escalating, adding business is "too quiet".
"There will be peaks and troughs moving my store to a virtual presence," she said.
"If there could be a silver lining from the pandemic and the changes in our world, I hope whenever possible or wherever possible; people focus on shopping local.
"The extra dollar going around our community can make a world of difference.
"Also, having a store presence, I was limited to what I could do and limited in size, but now I can market myself Australia-wide."
She said her most significant change would be giving customers the gift of local delivery.
"It will be great to offer delivery for customers who may need it. My main focus is to serve the locals," she said.
"And I might be able to put my feet up for two seconds while the business ticks over throughout the year."
Ms Hindmarsh said she would miss the connections formed throughout the years but felt the change would open up greater opportunities and a chance to offer more events.
"I can go wherever the demand takes me," she said. "And it allows the community to come together, and the business relationships and friendships I've formed over the years will stay with me forever.
"I wonder if I should have just gone straight online, but the people I have met and connections I have made tell me otherwise."
Her upcoming crochet class in September is already booked out but she encourages more people to come forward to share their craft.
"Workshops are fun and relaxed, and if people go on to have a hobby, great. If not, well, they've just had a great day out."
