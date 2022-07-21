Getting a mobility scooter can be an adventure or one big headache.
If you are the type of person who relishes homework before putting your dollars on the counter, you could be a long time doing so, and you and the salesman may be in need of more than a scooter by the time you have finished.
If you are in the tribe my 80-year-old dad belongs to i.e. the impulse buying club, then prepare for some disastrous consequences, or ... it could go swimmingly just like his purchase did.
My dad was struggling to get around after a few faceplants in the garden and a stomping of cockroaches in the kitchen. Broken bones in several strategic places ensued and they healed slowly.
This made him move out of the armchair very reluctantly.
After his latest fall, the walker became his good mate, but he couldn't go far before being so puffed he had to camp out on the footpath for a while, to get enough breath to struggle home again. So his world and confidence shrank.
Not happy with that, he decided something had to be done, and so to the homework.
Mobility aids, including electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters provide people with limited mobility greater independence and self-reliance. Both of these options allow the user to undertake numerous daily activities, such as heading to the shops or visiting friends and family.
Here are just a few of the factors the salesman thought we should consider.
Mobility scooters are designed for people who may be fairly mobile around the home, but who find it difficult to walk long distances. There are a wide range of scooters available, from smaller models that can fit into the boot of a car, through to heavy duty mobility scooters that are able to navigate steep hills and travel long distances on a single charge.
An electric wheelchair's smaller turning circle means they are more suited for use indoors. And if you're using it at home, chances are you'll spend a great deal of time on it, because of it's many comfortable seating options, including by reclining the backrest and raising or lowering the foot rest.
Operation and manoeuvrability - electric wheelchairs are operated using a joystick mounted on the armrest, requiring less upper body mobility to control. Mobility scooters are operated using a tiller handle and will require both hands to steer and control.
Speed and distance - If distance is a concern, a mobility scooter may be a preferable option. A robust mobility scooter can travel at speeds of up to 10km/h and distances of up to 50km on a single charge.
Acceptance - While the best mobility device for you is one that gives you the optimum level of independence and support, there is a range of models available. Choose from sleek, foldable travel mobility scooters to scooters that resemble motorcycles.
To promote awareness and usage of My Aged Care's CHSP Transport supports, Support4Me have partnered with local physiotherapy and exercise clinic, O-Health, to deliver a 10-week subsidised program aimed at restoring optimal physical function, health and wellness to Support4Me's CHSP Transport customers.
The ongoing 10-week program includes door-to-door pickup and drop off, a weekly 45-minute exercise session and a pre-and-post program assessment to measure participants progress.
"Your first appointment is a good chance to get to know our practitioners, and for them to get to know you." Support4Me program manager Andrew Smith said.
At the first appointment one of O-Health's experienced practitioners will discuss the medical history, goals and previous experience with exercise, if any, that the participant has had.
This allows them to conduct a thorough assessment and develop a safe pathway towards their goals.
The program is now in its second round and to cater for demand has grown from running once a week to having two sessions weekly, with all participants from the initial programs registering again.
O-Health run two class types to ensure that everyone feels safe, welcome, and comfortable in an exercise environment.
Fun and fitness (beginner level) is a group-based class run by a health professional who ensures everyone can follow along.
All exercises are completed either sitting or standing, with a focus on mobility, strength, improving balance, coordination and education.
Master Movers (higher level) is a more structured approach.
All participants have an individualised exercise program that is completed under the supervision of a health professional.
Participant are guided along the way, ensuring that they are completing exercises with correct technique and progress exercises as appropriate.
"All participants should expect to learn ways to keep active at home, build their confidence and enjoy the benefits of movement," Andrew said.
On top of restoring physical function, after every session the group stops off at a local café for coffee and cake, courtesy of Support4Me.
"Whilst the program focuses on physical wellness, we also recognise the importance of building friendships and being a part of our community for our customers, and we make sure they have fun doing it," Andrew said.
The program is open to Support4Me's CHSP Transport funded customers only.
There is a $5 co-contribution per session which includes transport to and from the class, session costs and coffee and cake.
For more information call Andrew on (02) 6041 2299.
As a senior, it is a wise move to have a guide or map in place, not only for yourself, but also any family members. This is just in case there is a change in your well-being. For example if you have a serious fall, it's on the cards that your circumstances will change temporarily or even permanently for you.
This guide's full of tips to help you identify your situation, develop a plan and realise that things could change because of unexpected illness.
Before you start your journey you need to be 65 years or older to receive services from My Aged Care.
You will need your Medicare card number for registering either on the telephone or on the website. If applicable, have your medication list ready.
1: Register with My Aged Care 1800 200 422 while you are well. It is advised that you register even if you don't need help now - just say 'no services required at this stage'. It is advisable to also register your representative and their medicare number.
2: Having registered, and should your circumstance(s) change, ring My Aged Care, advise of yours or spouses or carer's changes and that you would appreciate an assessment to discuss options (services, equipment installation etc) available to assist you to manage the changes being experienced, but you still wish /hope to stay at home.
Remember as well as government funded or subsidised programs there are private providers (you pay full cost), offering domestic care, indoors and out.
To ensure you know your way around what type of care you need - you can refer to this comprehensive definitions list which includes:
Post Acute Care(PAC) provides short term community-based services and home -based therapy to help patients recover at home after leaving hospital. During this period, can consider ongoing care ,support, enquire costs etc.and arrange same.
Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP)- the Commonwealth Program is the entry level for people over 65 and who need basic assistance to live independently at home or unit in a village.
Consumer Directed Care provides for opportunity to say how funds allocated to you via the HCP scheme are used.
Flexible Care acknowledges the range of needs of aged care recipients who may require a different care approach than first provided through mainstream residential or home care.
Transitional Care is a short term program between acute care or rehabilitation and either returning home or needing Residential Aged Care. In Bendigo it is available at Golden Oaks.
Home Care Package Program(HCP) provides more complex, coordinated, personalised care in the home. It offers 4 levels of care to progressively support people with basic, low, intermediate or high care needs and includes nursing & allied health services.
Brokerage is the purchase of service(s) from a service provider to meet needs of either CHSP or HCP Client.
Respite Care is a short stay scheme either for a few hours, a day, week-end or longer period in a Residential Care facility. Participating in any of these Respite programs is an excellent way of transitioning into Residential Care.
Residential Aged Care is provided in facilities for folk unable to live independently in their own homes.
Most facilities offer three room categories: standard, premium, superior or deluxe. Fees may vary due to the room category and who owns the facility - Government, not-for-profit or private-for-profit.
Advance Care Planning is a process of planning for your health care for a time when you cannot make or communicate your decisions. Benefits include people who have ACP do experience less anxiety, depression, stress etc.
The Medical Treatment Planning and Decisions Act 2016 came into effect March 2018. It provides and creates a legally binding Advanced Care Directive.
Ruth Hosking OAM, is a member of Council on the Ageing (COTA) Vic. 'Trial Navigator Research' team. It reports monthly to the Government appointed panel which is collating the information.
This will enable the Dept. of Health & Ageing to establish their proposed Care Connector service. Its officers list services in your area that meet your needs. There are plans for a Care Connector Office in each region of Australia.