A 'new era of engineering' for the Border Advertising Feature

BUILD GROWTH: Peter and Christine Taylor bought RMR Engineering in Wodonga in 2012 and continually look for ways to innovate and grow the business. Photo: Supplied

A Wodonga-based engineering firm is pushing the boundaries of mechanical engineering through automation, digitisation and innovation.

Location, lifestyle and family roots are why Peter Taylor, managing director of RMR Engineering, calls Albury-Wodonga home and why he and his wife Christine bought the business in 2012. Aside from a two-year stint overseas and a few years working in Bathurst, Peter has spent most of his life in the North East and is passionate about finding innovative ways to support local industries.

"The real driving factor for keeping the business here is that there's a lot of industry in and around Albury-Wodonga that we can partner with and create a community around our business and the people we want to work with," Peter said.

RMR Engineering specialises in the food and beverage industry, working with names like Nestle, Mars, Saputo, Sunrice and Staughton Group. The team also works across defence, construction and infrastructure.

Not one to do things in traditional ways, Peter and the team strive to improve processes to deliver more efficient and better quality outcomes for their clients. They use a unique three-step process with their clients (Evaluate, Innovate, Generate), honed over Peter's 35 years of experience, to find opportunities to reduce costs and innovate using new technologies.

Using grants from the Victorian government, Peter has recently purchased two- and three-dimensional laser cutting equipment for the business and is investing heavily in automation to fuel business growth. The laser cutters will enable the business to expand the products and services they offer.

He's also taken advantage of funding to bolster the back-office processes through automation and digitisation, providing opportunities for his team to upskill and grow. The digital growth phase focuses on streamlining information gathering, job costing, timesheeting, and inventory management to help RMR Engineering run as smoothly as possible.

While some may say that automation will remove jobs, Peter is firm in his belief the opposite is true and benefits the industry and the wider community. "We will have people that can not only run the equipment, but they can program it, and they can maintain it (trades upskilled to technicians)," he said. "We see it as gaining jobs because I don't believe we'll ever completely remove the hands-on trade aspect of our industry. We can automate large parts of [engineering], but we can't ever get rid of that human element."