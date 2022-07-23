Depression and anxiety are "common conditions" - not weaknesses to be ashamed of, a leading farmer representative wants to remind rural communities.
Asking for support is a sign of strength, says former NSW Farmers Association president Derek Schoen, of Corowa, who sits on the board of mental health organisation Beyond Blue.
Mr Schoen, who has been a beef, grain and hay producer for 36 years, says the farming community has endured many challenges over the past few years.
And he says while rural people are known for their stoicism, particularly during times of crisis, "even the most resilient among us need extra support at times".
"Through droughts, floods, bushfires and the ongoing Covid-19 related issues, rural Australia and country people are stoic and display considerable courage, however the impact on mental health has been significant for many," he says.
Only this week there has been an outcry from producers across the country, fearful of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Australia, which could decimate the $27 billion livestock export trade.
Mr Watt also revealed an undeclared beef product was recently seized from an Indonesian traveller at an Australian airport and later tested positive for disease fragments.
Across the board many farmers, small business owners, workers and parents are feeling the pressure and Mr Schoen says it is vital people receive mental health support as early as possible to prevent serious mental health conditions.
The National Rural Health Alliance (Suicide in Rural and Remote Australia fact sheet 2021) warns remoteness is a major risk factor for mental health issues and suicide.
In addition, people in outer regional, remote or very remote areas of Australia face more barriers to accessing health care, making it harder for them to maintain good mental health.
Suicide rates in rural and remote Australia are 60 per cent higher than in major cities, with NSW and the Northern Territory experiencing twice the suicide rate outside their capitals, according to the NRHA paper.
It says rural areas "have a significant number of people who work in industries that are at increased risk of suicide".
Farmers are included in groups "more likely to face stigma and reluctance to receive mental health care".
"Men commonly require support for emotional expression, help-seeking behaviour and addressing their traditional gender role," the NRHA reports.
"Australian research has found that excessive self-reliance confers a much stronger risk of suicide in men, highlighting the need to encourage them to receive external support when needed."
Mr Schoen says financial hardship, isolation and stigma can take a toll on those in distress, placing their mental health at risk.
"It's important to remember depression and anxiety are common conditions, not weaknesses, and with the right treatment, most people can recover," he says.
"The good news is most of us will be able to cope very well with challenges as they arise - we will use our normal resources, our strengths, networks and the support we have around us from family, friends and loved ones
"(But) we want everyone to know that other support is available and we encourage people to seek advice.
"Asking for support is a sign of strength - not weakness."
Beyond Blue chief community officer Patrice O'Brien says the journey to better mental health can start with small actions.
"It's important to make looking after ourselves a priority and set goals for sleep, exercise and 'me' time," she says.
Maintaining social connections, keeping in touch with friends and family, and being part of a community can provide a supportive network.
She adds that understanding which strategies work well for you in tough times and reaching out for extra support when you need it are really important.
"The main thing for everyone to know is 'You are not alone and you don't have to work things out by yourself'," Ms O'Brien says.
"No problem is too big or small to reach out.
"Sometimes, just talking to someone can make a difference."
Eddie Sloan grew up as a third-generation farmer in WA, but after losing his father in his teens he was left managing the farm on his own.
With that added pressure he started experiencing issues with his mental health in his twenties. Eddie says he became good at masking how he felt and used alcohol as a coping mechanism.
It was only after several hospitalisations, when he had tried to take his own life, and with treatment and support that, at the age of 45, Eddie accepted he had an illness - and that it could be managed.
He says resilience is an important part of his mental health journey and it's what keeps him putting one foot in front of another.
"At one stage where I was struggling to get up each day and get out of the house, I would tap into my own self-reliance and inner strength to keep going in small ways," says Eddie, who now works in the disability sector supporting people into meaningful and lasting jobs.
"Being resilient meant taking those small steps, keeping going, connecting with family and knowing things would get easier.
"I want people to know there is always hope, and that early detection and management is an important step towards recovery.
"In doing so, we find our resilience within."
A leading animal health company has partnered with Beyond Blue, with a commitment to raise $100,000 to support the charity in 2022.
Zoetis has pledged to help raise awareness, support mental health initiatives and reduce stigma in rural and regional areas.
In the past six years, it has raised $600,000 for the Beyond Blue Support Service by donating $5 from each sale of the company's livestock, pig and poultry vaccines and drenches.
Its 2022 fundraiser kicked off this week and will run until October.
Zoetis senior vice-president Lance Williams said the company worked closely with rural Australia through its interactions with the farming community, agricultural stores, veterinarians and their families.
"To date more than 12,000 people have been able to get the support they need through the service," he said.
Mr Williams said the effects of the challenges faced by farmers, including stressful weather events and financial worries, trickled through the wider rural community.
Vets, for example, disproportionately experience mental health issues as they endure long hours, the tyranny of covering huge geographical areas and complex financial challenges, he said.
Often they also have to engage in debilitating conversations with pet, livestock and equine owners during stressful times.
