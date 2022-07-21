A Border author is adapting her popular children's book into a stage show, which will be shown to Bethanga, Talgarno, North Albury and Glenroy school students from next month, as part of developing the performance.
Aimee Chan has received funding to turn her book The Happy Mask into theatre, which will be shown to the Border school children.
"The idea is that with that we can then develop a prototype that we can then hopefully sell into theatres and into more professional ticket purchasing environments," she said.
Ms Chan said the story in dramatic form would engage audiences differently than as a book.
"The thing of being in a live space where you're sharing the energy of the people around you really brings home the message of the book, which is about connection," she said.
"We're at the stage at the moment where the music is being completed and that will bring all the different emotions of that lockdown pandemic experience that the kids have [had] into a situation where they can share that with their teachers, with their classmates and then hopefully in the future with parents and friends.
"It's something they can engage with and talk about and take away with them, which I think is quite different from the more passive activity of reading a book."
Ms Chan has also been working on a four episode podcast project 'Mother Country, which explores intercultural adoption through the lives of Australian families.
Ms Chan came up with the idea after adopting her son from Ethiopia.
"We're quite an unusual looking family in that I'm from Chinese heritage, my husband's from a white Australian heritage, we have one biological son, so he's Caucasian and then we have our adopted child who is African," she said.
"That kind of mix is basically something you don't see in this area at all, we do stand out and so I know that it is something other people find interesting.
"But even myself as a person in that family structure, I also find it a fascinating and interesting and difficult thing to juggle and figure out who are we, and what do we identify as and how do I explain to my adoptive son, but also my biological son, what we are as a family in terms of our culture."
Ms Chan said she'd been on a journey of speaking to other families, experts and adoptees about their different ideas around that.
"I thought doing that in a podcast format and interviewing people who are having these same thought processes and capturing all the different perspectives might be a way to give others an insight into what it is like to juggle these kinds of issues," she said.
"Issues, which beyond just being intellectually stimulating, can really cause a lot of emotional suffering and can really affect some of these adoptees' sense of wellbeing and I think it's an important thing to discuss even though it might be a very niche subject."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
