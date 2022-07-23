The general coldness of this winter in the Albury-Wodonga district has been reflected in different aspects across the region this month.
Wangaratta has had frosts every day up to July 16. The mean minimum temperature to date this month is minus 1.7 degrees, 4.3 degrees below the July normal and the coldest since 1997, and before that, in 1982.
Advertisement
In Coonabarabran, the mean minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees is more than three degrees above the July normal and only three days of frosts. In Moree, the mean maximum temperature of 15.6 to date this month is the coldest in July since 1989.
It is a most odd weather situation, and from past records, may have occurred in both 1989 and 1998. Both of those years did see wetter than average conditions during the past four months of the year at most places in the Albury-Wodonga region.
Wangaratta has had frosts every day up to July 16. The mean minimum temperature to date this month is minus 1.7 degrees ...
There were notably warm days near the end of September and early October in Victoria and some very hot days during the second week of December and again early January (exceeding 40 degrees).
A strong high pressure system has taken up position over Tasmania and further heavy frosts occurred in North East Victoria.
Wangaratta recorded minus 3.7 degrees on the morning of Tuesday, July 19.
An upper level system is currently forming over central Queensland and bringing more rain to central and coastal parts of Queensland. Charleville and Roma are currently experiencing their coldest July since 1989, with mean maxima to date this month at 17.2 degrees, being three degrees below the July normal.
At Mackay, the mean maximum to date this month is 19.3 degrees - the coldest in 115 years of records and with this upper level disturbance producing more heavy rain, this month could be the wettest July in 150 years of records.
Currently, 168.6mm has fallen at Mackay - already the wettest July since 1988 and not that far behind the other wettest Julys of 1880, 1886, 1921 and 1933. There was certainly much more rain than usual in North East Victoria for the rest of those years and this did continue into the early part of the following year. Townsville is also having its coldest July for 100 years whilst further north, Cairns is having its coldest July since 1985.
Proserpine and Hamilton Island have recorded their coldest July since 1989, being three degrees below normal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.