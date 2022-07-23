Currently, 168.6mm has fallen at Mackay - already the wettest July since 1988 and not that far behind the other wettest Julys of 1880, 1886, 1921 and 1933. There was certainly much more rain than usual in North East Victoria for the rest of those years and this did continue into the early part of the following year. Townsville is also having its coldest July for 100 years whilst further north, Cairns is having its coldest July since 1985.

