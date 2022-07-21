A woman who lost her home, daughter's possessions and mementos from her late father says she fears when her former partner is released from jail.
Jesse Lee Smith, now 25, broke into the victim's Indigo Close home in Wodonga early on New Year's Day in 2020.
He smashed items, set fire to the property, and fled.
He had previously made threats to kill the victim, and fought charges of burglary and arson at trial.
Smith was found guilty by a jury earlier this month, and appeared in the Wodonga County Court on Thursday on a video link from custody.
His former partner became emotional while reading a victim impact statement, noting the devastation Smith had caused.
She said she still breaks down over the ordeal on a weekly basis.
"I couldn't believe that the offender had done this to me after all I'd done for him," she said.
"I was in shock - I think I must have been in shock for a couple of weeks after.
"I lost everything.
"Literally everything.
"My daughter and I only had the clothes on our backs."
Her father died a short time before the fire, with his precious possessions lost in the early morning arson attack.
She became emotional while speaking about the loss of her daughter's baby items and the impact the fire has had on the young girl.
"This offending will affect me emotionally and mentally for the rest of my life," she said.
"The one place that was supposed to be a safe space has been taken from me.
"My young daughter has been impacted.
"She was acting like she was always walking on eggshells.
"She was always very clingy and teary."
The victim and offender had separately been at Beer Deluxe on New Year's Eve.
Smith made a range of threats during the night, including that he would slit her throat, and caught a taxi to Wodonga about 3am.
Nearby residents spotted the house burning at 3.30am and the victim was "hysterical" when she returned home.
A court previously heard the damage bill was about $300,000.
A new home has since been built on the site.
Smith has spent more than 900 days in custody, having been arrested a few days after the incident.
The victim fears his release.
"I know he follows through on his words with actions," she said.
Smith, who has served previous stints in custody, had been due to appear in the Wodonga court in person but wasn't transferred from the Metropolitan Remand Centre.
A plea hearing ahead of a sentence being handed down will instead occur on Friday so he can appear in person.
